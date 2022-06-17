Friends, family, and colleagues gather to dedicate the Lisa Barry memorial garden outside of the WEMU studio

Among the several colleagues and loved ones who shared stories during the ceremony was Lisa’s husband, Frank Maynard. Some of his favorite memories were the on-air conversations between Lisa and 89.1 Jazz host Michael Jewett.

"Whenever she and Michael were on, ostensibly to find out what’s coming up on All Things Considered, she’d blindside him with a question about something, and he would be completely befuddled, but they would [have] a nice conversation – as has been said, hilarity ensues."

There were plenty of fun stories of fierce pie versus cake debates and getting pandemic hair care tips from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but Lisa will be remembered for transforming WEMU and its local news coverage.

She will also be honored posthumously with the Public Media Impact Award by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in August.

