Delonis Center, Zion Church, and Freighthouse will provide meals for Thanksgiving Day

Today, those at the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County are working to provide free meals to those in need over the holiday.

This year, in partnership with Vineyard Church, the Delonis Center in downtown Ann Arbor will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need.

Dan Kelly is the executive director of the center, which provides temporary living, hygiene, and healthcare services to the unhoused. Kelly says, as the weather gets colder towards the holidays, there’s even more demand for the services the shelter provides.

“We don’t slow down. We’re 24/7/365, in terms of offering our services to folks in need across the county, and that doesn’t change around the holidays. In fact, we add additional services.”

Zion Church in Ann Arbor and the Freighthouse in Ypsilanti will also act as day shelters and provide food. Kelly estimates the shelter will serve about 850 people throughout the winter.

