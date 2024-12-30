Border-to-Border Trail had successful expansion in 2024 and will continue expanding in 2025

The Border-to-Border Trail in Washtenaw County expanded this year, enhancing biking and walking access.

Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Project Manager Peter Sanderson says one highlight of 2024 was the completion of the Dexter-Huron Metropark’s Title IX Plaza, celebrating local women in sports. Another milestone was finishing the Zeeb-Delhi Metropark Trail, connecting Dexter with Ann Arbor.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sanderson says progress will continue on the Dexter-Chelsea Corridor after a bridge was built west of the Miller-Smith Preserve earlier this year.

“We’re trying to set up, late next year, a connection all the way into downtown Dexter. That will only leave one segment of trail remaining on that Dexter-Chelsea connection, which we’re hoping to complete in the next few years."

Sanderson says thanks to residents voting for the road and non-motorized trails millage renewal this past August, Parks and Recreation can continue to trailblaze new paths for residents to travel across the county.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

