Ypsilanti has large number of roads in need of repair

A report presented to the City Council last night shows many roads in Ypsilanti are in need of improvements.

Ypsilanti uses what’s called the PASER, or Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating System, to assess the condition of its paved roads. It shows over half of the local roads in town are in poor condition.

Rachel Jackson with community advancement firm OHM Advisors says there are some major upcoming projects to ease some of the worst problems.

“Harriet Street reconstruction from First Avenue to Hawkins--that’s a complete rip out the road. We’re going to repair the base, some minor storm sewer improvements and put a new pavement section there.”

The cost of that project is estimated at $1.6 million. It’s to be completed this year. The reconstruction of Harriet from Hawkins to Hamilton is scheduled for 2026.

