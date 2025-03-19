© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti has large number of roads in need of repair

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
A road map of Ypsilanti displays the city's poor road conditions.
OHM Advisors
A road map of Ypsilanti displays the city's poor road conditions.

A report presented to the City Council last night shows many roads in Ypsilanti are in need of improvements.

Ypsilanti uses what’s called the PASER, or Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating System, to assess the condition of its paved roads. It shows over half of the local roads in town are in poor condition.

Rachel Jackson with community advancement firm OHM Advisors says there are some major upcoming projects to ease some of the worst problems.

“Harriet Street reconstruction from First Avenue to Hawkins--that’s a complete rip out the road. We’re going to repair the base, some minor storm sewer improvements and put a new pavement section there.”

The cost of that project is estimated at $1.6 million. It’s to be completed this year. The reconstruction of Harriet from Hawkins to Hamilton is scheduled for 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilOHM AdvisorsRoad repairroad constructionroads
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content