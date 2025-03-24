YCS responds to President Trump's shutdown order of DOE

Ypsilanti Community Schools is raising concerns about the future of their students and federal education programs after President Trump signed an executive order beginning the shutdown of the Department of Education.

President Trump’s executive order maintains funding for Title I, Pell Grants and special education. However, many Ypsilanti students may struggle financially.

Carlos Lopez is the assistant superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools. He says many students rely on federal funding to succeed in primary school and their future in college.

YCS has two goals supported by Department of Education funding.

“Number one: making sure that we’re providing students with all the resources they need. The second thing is to make sure we’re advocating for financial resources to educate our population.”

Lopez says he understands that federal education policy will change over time, but dismantling a department dedicated to it entirely is putting students at risk. He says YCS will do everything it can to ensure its students become thriving adults.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org