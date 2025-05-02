‘Star Wars’ fans to gather in Ann Arbor for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’

"May the Fourth be with You!" This Sunday is May the 4th, and, once again, fans of the George Lucas film series will celebrate all things "Star Wars."

May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, originated as a grassroots celebration among fans in the late 1970s and has gained significant public recognition over the decades.

For several years, the Ann Arbor District Library has served as the central gathering place for Star Wars Day enthusiasts in Washtenaw County.

AADL Communications Manager Rich Retyi says a key factor behind the day’s increasing popularity is that Star Wars has integrated itself into a shared cultural phenomenon across generations.

“Somebody who saw the original one as a teenager or a kid who is a six years old and has just seen the more recent adaptations can get excited about this same thing.”

The downtown branch of the AADL will host an all-day Star Wars celebration this Sunday starting at 11 AM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

