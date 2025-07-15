Chelsea selects Marc Thompson as Interim City Manager

The Chelsea City Council has named Marc Thompson to be interim City Manager. He’ll stay on at least through the November election.

Thompson is no stranger to city government or the area, having previously served in the interim capacity in Scio Township and twice served as Ann Arbor’s interim director of human services. He spent decades in city management in Ohio.

Thompson says, as an interim, a big part of his job to ensure a smooth transition to the permanent city manager.

“Try to do things to make their success more likely. If that’s a problem in the organization, try to deal with that problem, some of those kinds of things, but with an eye towards you going to be here for a short period of time, what can you do to make it good for the next person.”

The City Council on Monday also approved a request for proposals to hire a recruitment service to help with hiring a permanent City Manager. The application deadline is July 24th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

