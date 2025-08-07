Shelter Association of Washtenaw County has change in leadership

The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County will have a new leader at the helm starting next month.

Dan Kelly will be stepping down as executive director for the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County after serving eight years. Nicole Adelman will be coming into the role with previous experience from the Washtenaw Housing Alliance.

Sarah Jasinsky is the Shelter Association’s Development Director. She says Adelman’s expertise in grant writing will help reduce the impact of budget cuts the Association is anticipating.

“This is a time where all of us nonprofits with this Big Beautiful Bill are really scrubbing over our budget and financing and seeing where we’ll be at the most risk. So, having someone else come in and share some additional opportunities could be very helpful.”

Adelman will begin her executive director position on September 8th.

