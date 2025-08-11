© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
New permanent art mural promises to 'elevate' Liberty Plaza

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published August 11, 2025 at 6:44 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority
Installation of a new art mural at Liberty Plaza in Ann Arbor begins today. It’s part of the city’s "Elevate Program," an effort to enhance the downtown experience.

Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority
The new, permanent mural will be completed in September and is the creation of Florida muralist Christian Stanley. It will feature horizontally flowing, two-dimensional shapes and graphics inspired from Huron River’s paddle culture and wildflowers throughout the plaza gardens.

Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Maura Thomson says the calm, structured composition is a chance for passersby to pause and reconnect with nature.

Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority
“We know that public art sparks joy and inspiration and conversation, and, yeah, we think Liberty Park Plaza is just the perfect place to bring some colorful, joyful art.”

The Elevate Program is a collaborative effort between the DDA, City of Ann Arbor Parks & Rec and the Ann Arbor Art Center.

During installation, the park may be partially closed and the public is requested to follow posted signage.

Ann Arbor Development Authority
