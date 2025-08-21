EMU students unsatisfied with dining changes

Students returning to Eastern Michigan University will find that there are fewer dining options this year.

Eastern Michigan University has shut down most of its dining locations at the Student Center and across campus to better align with student eating patterns.

Lauren Pride is a fourth-year criminal justice student at EMU. She says the school’s recent changes are not addressing the central concern many of her peers have. She says for the past several years, food quality has been going down, which she alleges has led to her and other people experiencing numerous bouts of food poisoning.

“They are changing all of these about the different dining locations, but the health care standards are still not being met. So, every year, it just continues on to be a cycle. So, that’s why I feel like they’re not catering towards students.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, EMU says they will reinvest the funding that would have been used for the closed locations to expand the Commons dining hall and address campus food insecurity.

