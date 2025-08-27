City of Ann Arbor sees promise with new waste drop-off station pass program

Ann Arbor city officials are streamlining waste and recycling disposal at the drop-off station on Ellsworth with their new pass program.

The City of Ann Arbor is seeing promising success with over 100 applicants registering for the drop-off station pass program during its first week.

Alison Heatley is the city’s Solid Waste Manager. She says the pass encourages residents to safely dispose of their recycling and waste without charging them for every visit to the Recycle Ann Arbor drop-off station on Ellsworth.

“It may not be that they’re opposed to $3, but just more ‘Ugh! I got to pay $3 to go in?’ So, just trying to remove that small barrier and help people get there more easily was our goal.”

Heatley says the pass program is free for all City of Ann Arbor residents. She adds the passes will be valid until December, when the city will look into renewing the program with Recycle Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

