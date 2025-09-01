New advisory committee to oversee Washtenaw County's use of opioid settlement funds

The Washtenaw County Health Department is inviting members of the public to join an advisory committee to monitor programs designated for opioid settlement funds.

Opioid settlement funds for Washtenaw County include money for a number of substance prevention and harm reduction programs. The Washtenaw County Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee will help oversee and monitor use of those settlement funds.

Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department, Beth Ann Hamilton says prospective members do not need to be professionals.

“We would love people with lived experience to join this committee, making sure that these funds in the county are used transparently in ways that really are protecting the health of our community members.”

The committee will meet virtually for 1 to 2 hours every other month with additional meetings as needed. Applications are due by 5 PM on September 4th.

Washtenaw County programs will benefit from more than $2 million in settlement funds over the next three years.

