EMU program awarded opioid settlement funds to fight substance misuse

Part of a multimillion-dollar opioid settlement that will benefit organizations in Washtenaw County includes a substance prevention program at Eastern Michigan University.

Prevention@EMU is one of nine organizations to receive a combined total of $2.2 million in opioid settlement funds over three years.

One of the program’s co-directors, Amber Horwitz, says nearly $225,000 will benefit kids aged 11-16 at Ypsi Community Middle School, Early College Alliance (ECA) and Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education (WAVE).

"This is such a needed program in Washtenaw County right now, and we need to keep the progress going with our students using less substances. We also recognize students who have substance use issues in the classroom and try and help them as well."

Horwitz says their program aims to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse recovery and educate kids early on about the risks of alcohol and drug misuse.

More than 16 million in national opioid settlement funds are expected to benefit Washtenaw County over the next 18 years.

