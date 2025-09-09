Ann Arbor State Senator Irwin calls for changes to road funding formula

Ann Arbor Democrat Jeff Irwin says Michigan needs to change the formula it uses to fund local road construction.

The Public Act 51 formula is how the state determines how gas tax money is distributed. While counties with larger populations get more funding, smaller counties get a lot more per resident.

Irwin says that’s created an imbalance that hinders road projects.

“Residents in Washtenaw County get about $154 per capita, and residents in northern Michigan counties get $300 to $500 per capita, and that’s a big difference.”

Irwin says given that the roads and bridges in the worst conditions are in southeast Michigan, the formula needs to change. He has a proposal that would base funding 50/50 on population and lane miles.

Irwin says it’s still to be determined if he will formally introduce legislation or it will be used as a framework.

