Huron Riverbed receding and creeks drying up due to drought

Washtenaw County is currently experiencing a mild drought that is impacting the Huron River and the wildlife that relies on it.

The Huron River is at its shallowest point in the last several years.

Daniel Brown is the Huron River Watershed Council’s Climate Resilience Strategist. He says the ongoing drought has dried up several local creeks. This has stressed many plants along the water.

“This time of year, across the wetland, you’ll typically see a lot of maples and other trees change into pretty colors. This year, many of them have just sort of simply dried up and dropped their leaves. They’re just very stressed.”

Brown says several days of continuous rain are necessary to help restore the Huron River. He says the community can prevent hurting the river during this drought by not littering and practicing water conservation.

