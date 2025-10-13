Chelsea City Council member explains her decision to resign

A Chelsea City Council member explains why she made the surprise decision to step down.

Beth Morris says the difficult decision to step down was made to address personal matter. The mental health therapist says she remained enthusiastic about the position and wanted to continue to serve but was juggling too many balls in the air.

“Even the harder times, I really enjoyed it. I loved hearing citizens be passionate about their town and the city, and I enjoyed all the learning. I just cannot give what it needs based on just a personal issue that came out that I need more time for.”

Morris says while she’ll miss working for the citizens of Chelsea, she feels confident in the abilities of all four candidates running for three council seats this upcoming election.

William O'Reilly, Felix Stump, and Sam Angus are vying with incumbent city council member Tony Iannelli for the seats.

