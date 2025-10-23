Anaerobic biodigesters raise a stink in Freedom Township

Anaerobic biodigesters — biogas plants that turn animal and food waste into renewable energy — are raising a stink in Freedom Township.

During a township meeting, Wednesday residents heard about groundwater and air contamination from biogas plants.

Jill Hollister is a spokesperson for Freedom Township Preservation Group. She says rural communities are fighting corporate-backed industrial biogas plants, like Vanguard Renewables. The company approached Horning Farms LLC over a year ago.

“Once we brought this to public knowledge, the company, which is owned by BlackRock, and the farm went absolutely silent.”

Vanguard Renewables Director of Government Affairs & Community Relations Billy Kepner was asked if the company is still considering Freedom Township.

“No. We do believe that Michigan is a great state to do business in. However, that area is not one that we're looking at.”

Kepner says they are considering other parts of the state that have more food waste.

