Rep. Debbie Dingell remembers former Vice President Dick Cheney

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is sending her sympathies on the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Their families were friends for many years in Washington.

Dingell says when she and her late husband, Congressman John Dingell, were first married, they lived in the same Virginia neighborhood as Dick and his wife Lynne Cheney. Eventually, the Cheneys moved, but their paths crossed often.

Dingell says they disagreed a lot, but Dick Cheney was a patriot.

“In the last years of his life, Dick Cheney stood up for his daughter, stood up for what he saw as something that was very scary for our democracy on January 6th.”

Dingell says they were friends at a time people could civilly disagree, share, and learn from each other. She says they had very strong policy differences, but it was a time when opposing parties still worked with each other.

