Saturday protest planned at Tesla dealership in Ann Arbor

Protesters are planning to gather in Ann Arbor to demand increased funding from the wealthy to combat hunger. They’re also criticizing Elon Musk amid reports he could receive a $1 trillion pay package in Tesla stock.

Ann Arbor Indivisible is organizing the “No Trillionaires: Feed Kids, Not Kings” protest.

Gus Teschke is a protest organizer. He says many in the community help their families and kids facing food insecurity through generous donations.

He says if everyday people can help fight hunger, then someone with as much wealth as Elon Musk can as well.

“We can do our part to raise money and food for people who need it. We wish Musk would use his money to help this country, instead of doing things like DOGE.”

Teschke says organizers will be collecting food and monetary donations at the rally to assist Food Gatherers in helping acquire food to help feed more people.

The protest begins at 11 AM this Saturday at the Tesla dealership on Jackson Road.

