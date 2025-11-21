© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The search for lost graves in Woodlawn Cemetery continues

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
1 of 5  — IMG_20251120_141145484.jpg
Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
2 of 5  — IMG_20251120_134815169_HDR.jpg
Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Joseph Snider works the ground penetrating radar at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
3 of 5  — IMG_20251120_133703529.jpg
Joseph Snider works the ground penetrating radar at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A grave marker at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
4 of 5  — IMG_20251120_135230565_HDR.jpg
A grave marker at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Grave markers at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
5 of 5  — IMG_20251120_133858612_HDR.jpg
Grave markers at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ypsilanti Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Researchers have confirmed the names of 106 people whose remains are buried in Ypsilanti Township’s Woodlawn Cemetery, the only documented Black cemetery in Washtenaw County.

Many grave markers have been lost over time. Engineering firm Terracon Consulting has been surveying the cemetery with ground penetrating radar.

Joseph Snider is slowly pushing the device in a grid pattern and uploading the results.

“So, every 25 centimeters or about a foot, I collect another line of data. This makes for a really dense and large data set, which is really what you’re looking for when you are trying to identify things as subtle as an historic grave.”

Woodlawn Cemetery was established in 1946 and recorded as abandoned in 1965.

After falling into deep disrepair, volunteers began a cleanup this spring. Many are relatives of those thought to be buried at the location.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyYpsilanti TownshipWoodlawn CemeteryAfrican American Historyafrican americansHistoric PreservationHistory
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content