Washtenaw County families to celebrate Thanksgiving with newly adopted children

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
Sam Collinsworth and Stephanie Tribo with their daughter, Airi Tribo, 7, during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Sam Collinsworth and Stephanie Tribo with their daughter, Airi Tribo, 7, during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Jacob Hamilton / MLive
Myles Hurd, 5 months, during Adoption Day at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Myles Hurd, 5 months, during Adoption Day at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Jacob Hamilton / MLive
Staff cheer on Jessica Hurd and Lane Hurd with their son Myles Hurd, 5 months, as they enter the court for adoption during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Staff cheer on Jessica Hurd and Lane Hurd with their son Myles Hurd, 5 months, as they enter the court for adoption during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Jacob Hamilton / MLive
Spongebob Squarepants greets Airi Tribo, 7, and her brother Leon Collingsworth with their mother Stephanie Tribo during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Spongebob Squarepants greets Airi Tribo, 7, and her brother Leon Collingsworth with their mother Stephanie Tribo during Adoption Day before Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Arianne Slay at the Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Jacob Hamilton / MLive

Three Washtenaw County families have another place to sit at the table this Thanksgiving. They all finalized adoptions this week.

It was all part of Adoption Day in Michigan. Across the state, ceremonies are performed as families add to their numbers. It was established by the state Supreme Court in 2003. More than 400 communities nationally now participate.

Washtenaw County caseworker Raven Braswell says the events highlight the need for more families willing to adopt or become foster parents in Michigan.

“There are about 10,000 kids that are in foster care. They are not necessarily ready to be adopted. They honestly might not ever because unification is the first goal of foster care, but it’s definitely a big need for both foster parents and adoptive parents.”

Currently, there are about 163 children in the state ready to be adopted through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
