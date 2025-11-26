Washtenaw County families to celebrate Thanksgiving with newly adopted children

Three Washtenaw County families have another place to sit at the table this Thanksgiving. They all finalized adoptions this week.

It was all part of Adoption Day in Michigan. Across the state, ceremonies are performed as families add to their numbers. It was established by the state Supreme Court in 2003. More than 400 communities nationally now participate.

Washtenaw County caseworker Raven Braswell says the events highlight the need for more families willing to adopt or become foster parents in Michigan.

“There are about 10,000 kids that are in foster care. They are not necessarily ready to be adopted. They honestly might not ever because unification is the first goal of foster care, but it’s definitely a big need for both foster parents and adoptive parents.”

Currently, there are about 163 children in the state ready to be adopted through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

