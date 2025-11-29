Ann Arbor No Kings to hold Saturday protest ahead of 'The Game'

No Kings Ann Arbor is holding a protest this morning ahead of "The Game" this afternoon at Michigan Stadium. The event is being held beginning at Maple Village from 9:30-11:45 AM.

In October, a similar event had protestors lined up for a two-and-a-half-mile stretch from Maple and Dexter to Stadium and 7th. A follow-up protest earlier this month included a successful food drive.

Co-organizer and former Ann Arbor School Board member Jeff Gaynor says people continue to find things to protest regarding the Trump Administration.

“I mean, the question is always, ‘What can we do?’ And I think continually speaking up, letting others know that many who agree that one way to do is to get out on the street.”

Gaynor says they are holding another food drive in connection to Saturday’s protest. It’s taking place at the entrance to the Maple Village Shopping Center. The last drive collected nearly 1,000 pounds of food.

