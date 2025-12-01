© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council to vote on easing flora restrictions

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:23 AM EST
Monarch butterfly.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Monarch butterfly.

The Ann Arbor City Council is considering easing regulations regarding property owners' lawns.

In 2023, the Council approved a resolution supporting pollinator habitats by encouraging homeowners to plant more native flora. Now, the city is looking to expand on that.

4th Ward Council member Dharma Akmon says they are looking to end regulations regarding plant height, except at the sight triangle at street intersections.

“We have been encouraging people to grow pollinator-aware lawn care and to engage in those practices, which basically means that they’re not going to be penalized for having something that’s over 12 inches and isn’t blocking or presenting any safety risk.”

The ordinance passed on first reading in November. A public hearing and final vote are expected tonight.

