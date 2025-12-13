© 2025 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

AI Ambassadors from YCS design AI action plan during MASSP Catalyst Conference

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 13, 2025 at 8:09 AM EST
A YCS student works at his laptop.
Ypsilanti Community Schools
A YCS student works at his laptop.

Ypsilanti Community Schools is looking to customize its own AI action plan as the school considers the responsible use of AI in education.

Students and administrators at Ypsilanti Community Schools recently attended the Catalyst Conference, a hands-on event hosted by the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP).

Ypsilanti Community Middle School Principal Charles Davis says students got a chance to work with other schools while exploring the responsible use of AI in education.

“We want to make sure people are aware, so they can be prepared to meet students where they are. You know, for me, AI is your friend. It's not going anywhere.”

Students learned the four global AI competencies: Engaging, Creating, Managing and Designing AI, leaving with a customized AI action plan to guide responsible use of the technology throughout the school.

