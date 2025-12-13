AI Ambassadors from YCS design AI action plan during MASSP Catalyst Conference

Ypsilanti Community Schools is looking to customize its own AI action plan as the school considers the responsible use of AI in education.

Students and administrators at Ypsilanti Community Schools recently attended the Catalyst Conference, a hands-on event hosted by the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP).

Ypsilanti Community Middle School Principal Charles Davis says students got a chance to work with other schools while exploring the responsible use of AI in education.

“We want to make sure people are aware, so they can be prepared to meet students where they are. You know, for me, AI is your friend. It's not going anywhere.”

Students learned the four global AI competencies: Engaging, Creating, Managing and Designing AI, leaving with a customized AI action plan to guide responsible use of the technology throughout the school.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

