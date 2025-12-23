Managing the politics of a holiday get-together

We live in a polarized nation, and sometimes, those varying political beliefs and opinions make their way to the holiday dinner table. It can be awkward and uncomfortable. So, how can we bring it all back together and appreciate one another’s company? WEMU’s John Stockwell went looking for answers and, as you’ll hear, found some.

It's that time of year when people get in their cars, hop on a train and board planes to visit family and friends over the holidays. They enjoy great food, great company, sports on TV, gift exchanges and so much more. But what happens when the conversation turns to politics and not everyone in the room is on the same team? We live in an era of us versus them, and I'm with the good guys, and you're with the bad guys. And in this atmosphere, what is one to do if confronted by another point of view?

I talked to some local politicians and area residents about navigating the minefield of differing opinions during the season of joy and happiness. State Senator Sue Shink told me that she is quite familiar with these situations.

SHINK: "I am a staunch Democrat, and my parents and some of my siblings are super MAGA. And so, it can get tense. And so, even if it's a holiday or not a holiday, one of the things I've noticed is that those family members, they watch Fox News, they're full up on propaganda. And because I am involved so intimately with so much of what's going on in politics, I know that what they're saying just isn't true. But of course, saying you're wrong isn't going to work. So, I try to avoid bringing up politics, but I have a policy that if other people are going to bring them up, that I'm not going to shy away and try to say in a really respectful way. It's really hard. And when I've been talking to other people in Michigan, I have learned that most families have this problem."

County Commissioner Andy LaBarre pointed out that disagreements are normal and can lead to good discussions.

LABARRE: “I actively embrace them and expect my family to be good people. And we talk about what that means in the context of politics and adult decision making. My father-in-law had been fighting about politics for 25 years. Really since the first time we met. And that's part of our relationship. So usually, he and I will get into it pretty intensely and, I think, enjoy it.”

He said that honesty is the best policy in order to foster healthy discussion.

LABARRE: "I would much rather tell somebody I love that I think they're stupid in terms of what they believe every day. but talk to them, tell them I love them, and have a dialogue, even if it's sharp. I think when you ignore that, you weaken the relationship, and you don't do your civic duty. Americans should argue about politics every day, all the time, so that we don't resort to fighting with weapons or fists."

State Senator Jeff Irwin welcomes political discussions over the holidays and even seeks them out.

IRWIN: “I'm usually starting those kinds of conversations. But, yeah, of course, people start those conversations with me as well. And it's something that's very welcome to me because, you know, I've always been engaged in this kind of work because I think it's important because it matters to me. And so, when folks want to talk about it, I usually take that opportunity, you know, because a lot of times people don't want to talk about things that I consider to be, you know, the important, exciting, exciting topics, you know?”

And you don't have to be a politician to encounter topical conversations at holiday gatherings. I talk to area residents about how they deal with these hot potatoes.

RESIDENT: "I will dive into the conversation if I feel like it's appropriate, but if it goes sideways and people start raising their voices, I am usually the peacemaker, and I will try to change the topic and help people refocus on why we've actually gathered together. Like, let's not focus on, you know, politics right now. Let's talk about something else. Yeah."



STOCKWELL: "How do you find that works?"



RESIDENT: "Usually it does. But I think sometimes when it's very noticeable that there's tension, like I'm the one that tries to calm it down and say, 'OK, like, let's, you know, and just totally change the topic, or, 'Hey, how about them, you know, Detroit Lions,' or something like that and move it on to something else. And hopefully, everyone forgets."



RESIDENT: "Well, most people go back to the buffet, get their next plate, and the subject changes faster than you can say 'Timbuktu.'"



RESIDENT: "We all have different views on things, and I think that people who immediately go to what their beliefs are aren't willing to be open-minded enough to hear others' opinions, because you can learn something from other people."



RESIDENT: "First thing, I always try to do is listen. Just listen and absorb what they're expressing and then try to respond charitably. But also, if it's something we decide we want to go down the rabbit hole, finding a way to compassionately speak the truth of my opinion, too. But sometimes, too, it's just a passing comment, and you can kind of listen, absorb, and then the conversation moves on. And sometimes, that's a way to handle it anyway. I'm fortunate in that I'd say it probably only happened in one side of my family. But I feel like...



STOCKWELL: "Not yours, of course."



RESIDENT: "No, not my side, of course. Do not put that anywhere. No, I'm kidding. No one will know it's me. I guess I would say, depending on who you are, you just got to dig into your problem-solving skills and try to calm things down. Again, use empathy, compassion. You know, it's never going to handle anything if you're the angry, resentful, overly opinionated person. So, just trying to dig into your best qualities and help steer the conversation in a positive way."



And even in these turbulent political times, the people I spoke to said there was much to be grateful for and a lot to look forward to. Senator Sue Shink stressed the importance of being a good citizen and helping the community.

SHINK: "I am thankful for the people who are willing to go out into the community and do good things for our community. There are so many people in, I think, probably everywhere, but, you know, I spend a lot of time in my district. There's so many good people doing good things, trying to make the world a better place, and it works."

State Senator Jeff Irwin was brief and to the point.

IRWIN: "You know, I'm just thankful for my health. I'm thankful for the health of my family."

County Commissioner Andy Labarre was even briefer and more to the point.

LABARRE: "My children."

And how about our area residents? as we wrap up this year and get ready to kick off 2026, what are they grateful for or what are they looking forward to in the new year? What do they hope 2026 will bring?

RESIDENT: "Well, for my family, my friends, my church, I'm grateful for all of our health. In the New Year, I pray that our world finds peace and that my family and friends all stay healthy again."



STOCKWELL: "What are you looking forward to in the New Year? What do you hope for?"



RESIDENT: "I hope for a lot of fun experiences with my children and my husband. We're going to do probably some fun travels next year, so seeing new places and also just enjoying the change of seasons. You know, winter is long, but it's always fun to have a few snows and then look forward to the spring and all the growth, so just enjoying the year as it comes."



Wishing you happy holidays!!!

