Former White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre calls for hope and action on MLK Jr. Day

Hope requires action—that was the message put forth on Martin Luther King Day by former Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She was the keynote speaker at Eastern Michigan University’s annual MLK President’s Luncheon.

About 500 people packed into the EMU Student Center Ballroom to hear Jean-Pierre’s message. She says Dr. King was not a comfortable leader. He would disrupt the system and demand action when needed.

Jean-Pierre says with marginalized groups under attack, if King was around, he’d be doing the same thing now.

“I think that one of the things that he also tried to lift up is being hopeful and what does hope look like? Hope is taking action and making sure that we are there for each other and making sure we are there for our community.”

Jean-Pierre was the first Black and LGBTQ White House Press Secretary. She says it was a time people who usually didn’t see others in positions of power they could relate to felt included.

