Click here to get School Closing Information

Michigan State Senate committee to hold hearing on anti-ICE bills

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:46 AM EST
Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor)
Senator Jeff Irwin
/
Facebook
Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor)

A State Senate Committee will hold a hearing today on three bills aimed at limiting actions of immigration enforcement officers in Michigan.

Senate Bill 508 would prohibit immigrant enforcement actions in a sensitive location without a court order. SB 509 would ban a government entity from providing an individual’s personal information without a warrant. SB 510 would prohibit law enforcement from wearing a mask, except for specific reasons.

Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin says there have been too many incidents that should be illegal.

“We’ve seen federal immigration authorities extend their efforts into very sensitive areas, like houses of worship, schools, and health care facilities. We’ve even seen them go after people who are at courthouses there to go through the process the legal way.”

It’s not known when the Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee will vote on the trio of bills.

