Chinese community in Ann Arbor celebrates Lunar New Year

Chinese Americans and expats in Ann Arbor are bringing thousands of years-old traditions here locally to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year celebrates the start of the Chinese Lunar Calendar and the coming of spring.

Zhu Li is the President of Ann-Hua Association. She says the festival is a time for families and communities to reunite. But for some Chinese residents living abroad, the celebration can also bring homesickness.

“‘Měi féng jiā jié bèi sī qīn,’ meaning that we miss our families even more deeply during festivals when we cannot return home. For university students and immigrants like myself, Lunar New Year often brings a mix of emotions.”

Li says it’s been encouraging to see Ann Arbor’s Chinese community grow and help people learn about or stay connected to their cultural traditions.

