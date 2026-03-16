Blaze & Blue Career Camp challenges young women to break barriers

Registration opens today for the Ann Arbor Fire and Police Departments’ Blaze & Blue Career Camp. The camp opens doors to young women in firefighting, first response and law enforcement.

The four-day camp in June caters to young women ages 15–18 years old. Participants train alongside Ann Arbor firefighters and police, receiving hands-on experience in firefighting, first response and law enforcement.

The camp offers the young women a chance to interact with first-responder professional women who have risen above stereotypes--among them, Ann Arbor Motorcycle Police Officer Kasey Whitford.

“It’s really a good way for girls to just kind of be by our side to see, yes, we are wives, we are moms, but also, that we chose a career that is not usually where women go.”

Whitford says the camp offers participants the chance to dive into vehicle extrication, 100-foot aerial platform rides, rappelling and crime scene investigation techniques.

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