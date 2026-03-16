SOS Community Services warns of rising homelessness and hunger

SOS Community Services is raising concerns that homelessness and hunger are on the rise in Ypsilanti as the effects of funding cuts continue to reverberate.

SOS Development Director Barbara Cecil says the organization has seen more people seeking food assistance and family support over the past year. She says many are also searching for affordable housing. She adds the rising living costs and cuts to social safety net programs are forcing some residents to make the difficult choice between keeping their housing or going hungry.

“As those things go up, it definitely pinches all of us. But for some people, they’re not able to find extra money, and they end up losing their housing.”

Cecil says SOS has lost more than $200,000 in funding since last year. She says the organization hopes lawmakers will restore that funding during the state budgeting process this summer.

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