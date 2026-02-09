© 2026 WEMU
Local homeless rates could increase due to HUD action

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 9, 2026 at 5:56 PM EST
Delonis Center
Shelter Association of Washtenaw County
/
annarborshelter.org
Delonis Center

Nearly 200 Washtenaw County residents could lose their housing if federal HUD grants are not renewed in the coming months.

Overall, about $432,000 in HUD funding is being delayed. It will begin to impact providers on April 1st.

The County Commission recently held a workshop to discuss the possible ramifications. The discussion included what the county can do to help fill the gap.

Commissioner Andy LaBarre says the consequences may be dire.

“These cuts will cause massive gaps in our homelessness system, and the impacts will reach sheltering, mental health, public safety, food security and other indirect areas without action.”

The Washtenaw County Continuum of Care prioritizes how HUD funding is disbursed. County commissioners say they want to find a way to fund programs for the homeless if HUD funding continues to be in danger.

