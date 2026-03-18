Ann Arbor Blimpy Burger closes for renovations as ownership transfer finalizes

A long-standing downtown Ann Arbor staple, Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger, is closed for renovations as the restaurant enters new ownership.

The Magner Family and the new ownership team are working with their respective law firms to finalize the business transfer after Blimpy Burger’s former owner, Richard Magner, passed away due to illness last year.

Noah Kaplan is one of the new partners for Blimpy Burger. He says the plan is to modernize the burger spot while keeping the grill, staff and Richard’s iconic art.

“They weren’t equipped to be able to do modern business, like takeout, delivery, DoorDash, all of those services. And we’re also going through and like kind of perfecting and re-detailing it, and then bring in some draft lines, so we could serve some ice-cold beer.”

Kaplan says it will take a few months to finish rebuilding the restaurant. He says he hopes to reopen the place by football season.

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