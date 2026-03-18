Women's History Month: Remembering "JIFFY's" Mabel White Holmes

It was her innovation that led to an entire industry. As part of our recognition of Women’s History Month, this is a record of Chelsea’s Mabel White Holmes, the inventor of "JIFFY," the first prepared baking mix.

The story begins with a visit from a friend of Mabel’s twin sons, Howard and Dudley. She noticed the biscuits the boy had for lunch were flat and unappetizing. They were made by his single father.

Mabel’s grandson, Howdy Holmes, says she set out to create a pre-made mix to help people in the kitchen.

“It took about seven or eight years. We were in the flower milling business at the time. And so, she completed the first mix, and it was introduced in April of 1930. And things have never been the same since.”

When her husband Howard Holmes was killed in an accident in 1936, Mabel became President of the Chelsea Milling Company, a rarity for a woman at the time. She remained in the position until 1940, when her sons took over.

Mabel White Holmes passed away in 1977.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

