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Women's History Month: Remembering "JIFFY's" Mabel White Holmes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
"JIFFY" Mix creator Mabel White Holmes working in the kitchen.
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"JIFFY" Mix creator Mabel White Holmes working in the kitchen.
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JIFFY Mix creator Mabel White Holmes.
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JIFFY Mix creator Mabel White Holmes.
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Silos of the "JIFFY" plant in Chelsea, 1936.
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Silos of the "JIFFY" plant in Chelsea, 1936.
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A box of "JIFFY" Mix, 1940.
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A box of "JIFFY" Mix, 1940.
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The "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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The "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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The "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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The "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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The main entrance to the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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The main entrance to the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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Inside the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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Inside the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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Inside the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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Inside the "JIFFY" mix plant in Chelsea.
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It was her innovation that led to an entire industry. As part of our recognition of Women’s History Month, this is a record of Chelsea’s Mabel White Holmes, the inventor of "JIFFY," the first prepared baking mix.

The story begins with a visit from a friend of Mabel’s twin sons, Howard and Dudley. She noticed the biscuits the boy had for lunch were flat and unappetizing. They were made by his single father.

Mabel’s grandson, Howdy Holmes, says she set out to create a pre-made mix to help people in the kitchen.

“It took about seven or eight years. We were in the flower milling business at the time. And so, she completed the first mix, and it was introduced in April of 1930. And things have never been the same since.”

When her husband Howard Holmes was killed in an accident in 1936, Mabel became President of the Chelsea Milling Company, a rarity for a woman at the time. She remained in the position until 1940, when her sons took over.

Mabel White Holmes passed away in 1977.

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Tags
WEMU News ChelseaMabel White HolmesJiffy MixJiffybakingWomen's History Monthwomen
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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