New HUD grant to help homeless youth in Washtenaw County

Organizations in the Washtenaw County Continuum of Care have launched a new effort to address youth homelessness after receiving $4.2 million in federal funding.

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project will connect young people with resources to build life skills, find housing, and access health care.

Dr. Alex Plum is CEO of the Corner Health Center, a member of the Washtenaw County Continuum of Care. He says their role in this program focuses on coordinating with their partners at Our House and Ozone House to reduce barriers to healthcare.

“We can come in with dedicated nursing support to provide on-site check-ups and on-site clinical care. We have behavioral health therapists that can provide help on-site or virtually.”

Plum says the goal is for more young people to become stronger advocates for their own mental and physical health by the end of the 30-month program.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org