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Holmes STEAM Elementary ambassador program prepares future leaders

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Holmes STEAM Ambassadors.
Zack Chutz
Holmes STEAM Ambassadors.

Students at Holmes STEAM Elementary School are developing leadership skills to set them up for future career success.

Students at Holmes STEAM Elementary in Ypsilanti are learning about future career success in an evolving world. It's part of an “ambassadors” program where the students are chosen based on merit.

Holmes STEAM Elementary School Principal Zack Chutz says learned skills include completing a written application and actual real-world interviews.

“It is as real life as it can get, right? They are not applying for a job, but they are applying for acceptance into an elite program.”

The program focuses on teamwork and leadership while taking a solution-oriented approach in the face of challenges while representing their peers.

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WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsHolmes Elementary SchoolSTEAMK-12 Educationeducation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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