Holmes STEAM Elementary ambassador program prepares future leaders

Students at Holmes STEAM Elementary School are developing leadership skills to set them up for future career success.

Students at Holmes STEAM Elementary in Ypsilanti are learning about future career success in an evolving world. It's part of an “ambassadors” program where the students are chosen based on merit.

Holmes STEAM Elementary School Principal Zack Chutz says learned skills include completing a written application and actual real-world interviews.

“It is as real life as it can get, right? They are not applying for a job, but they are applying for acceptance into an elite program.”

The program focuses on teamwork and leadership while taking a solution-oriented approach in the face of challenges while representing their peers.

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