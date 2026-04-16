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Ypsilanti Township asks for YCUA's help to slow down U-M/Los Alamos project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:57 AM EDT
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees at its April 15, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees at its April 15, 2026 meeting.

Ypsilanti Township has passed a resolution asking the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) to impose a moratorium that would directly affect the proposed U-M/Los Alamos Computing Facility. It appears YCUA may be willing to oblige.

The resolution requests that YCUA hold off on the delivery of all water services for such projects and data centers for at least a year. In the meantime, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted by the utility looking into what environmental, financial and economic impacts such centers could have on the community.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says they need to move quickly.

“Time is of the essence to pause, to study, to learn, and see what we can do to protect the environment, the community, our water and our people.”

Residents gather for the April 15, 2026 Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for the April 15, 2026 Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting.

The YCUA Board of Commissioners is expected to at least discuss the moratorium. The agenda for its April 22nd meeting includes a resolution that’s nearly identical to the one approved by Ypsilanti Township.

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WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipYpsilanti Community Utilities AuthorityLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterThe University of Michigandata centersutilitiesmoratoriumenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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