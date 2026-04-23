YCUA Board of Commissioners approves data center moratorium

The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority has adopted a 12-month moratorium on water and sewer services for data centers and similar facilities. The time will be used for a due diligence study on their effects.

A request for the moratorium was made last week by the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo is also a YCUA Commissioner. It’s the latest salvo in the battle over the proposed U-M/Los Alamos supercomputer center.

The vote by the YCUA Board was unanimous, but Commissioner Jon Ichesco says he was a bit hesitant.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Residents attend the YCUA Board of Commissioners meeting on April 22, 2026.

“We have a deadline—12 months. Can we do it? Probably. But there is no guarantee, and I really want us to hold down the cost of litigation. We also represent more than Ypsi and Ypsi Township.”

YCUA Executive Director Luke Blackburn says the utility will work out what studies need to be performed. He says they will put out a Request for Proposals to find the needed experts to study the matter.

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