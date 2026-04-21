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YCUA Commissioners to vote on data center moratorium

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority office.
Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority
Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority office.

The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority Board of Commissioners meets on Wednesday. It’s expected to vote on a moratorium of water and sewer services for data centers and computing facilities.

The 12-month moratorium is in connection to a request made last week by the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. While the proposed University of Michigan/Los Alamos facility has gotten the most attention, there are other centers in the works.

Executive Director Luke Blackburn says they need to find out just how much of a strain they could put on the utility.

“I think this has been an evolving and fluid process for the last year or more, so I think it’s a significant trajectory from where we started versus where we’re at today.”

The American Water Works Association has issued a report that concludes hyper-scale data centers and similar facilities are “high-impact customers.” It suggests utilities undertake proactive planning before making service commitments.

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WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Townshipypsilanti township board of trusteesYpsilanti Community Utilities AuthorityLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterThe University of Michigandata centersutilitiesmoratorium
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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