YCUA Commissioners to vote on data center moratorium

The Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority Board of Commissioners meets on Wednesday. It’s expected to vote on a moratorium of water and sewer services for data centers and computing facilities.

The 12-month moratorium is in connection to a request made last week by the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. While the proposed University of Michigan/Los Alamos facility has gotten the most attention, there are other centers in the works.

Executive Director Luke Blackburn says they need to find out just how much of a strain they could put on the utility.

“I think this has been an evolving and fluid process for the last year or more, so I think it’s a significant trajectory from where we started versus where we’re at today.”

The American Water Works Association has issued a report that concludes hyper-scale data centers and similar facilities are “high-impact customers.” It suggests utilities undertake proactive planning before making service commitments.

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