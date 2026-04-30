Dexter City Council signs resolution against zoning authority package from Michigan House

The Dexter City Council has voted 4-2 to approve a resolution opposing a package of zoning bills in the state House.

House Bills 5529-32 & 5581-5585 would limit local zoning authority in favor of a state body focused on housing and affordability.

Michelle Aniol is Dexter’s Community Development Manager. She says the bills could undermine local efforts to expand housing while still meeting community planning goals. She adds the changes could also affect how residents weigh in on zoning decisions.

“It’s not just elected leaders and their ability to make decisions; it’s also the voice of the people living in the communities that gets silenced.”

Aniol says Dexter and nearby communities are already working to build more affordable housing. She says while the bills aim to address bad actors, they also limit local control over land use.

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