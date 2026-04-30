Land purchase for planned data center in York Township falls through

The land purchase deal south of Ann Arbor that was planned to be a data center has fallen through.

Sansone Group has withdrawn its purchase agreement after working to acquire over 400 acres of land from Toyota along Platt Road in York Township since last year.

Township Supervisor Dave Ludwig says the Board of Directors is relieved that the effort to convert the land’s zoning from a research park into heavy industry for a data center has petered out. He says the township faced pressure to change its zoning.

“Our legal people said they felt that we had a strong enough agreement that we could defend our decision not to amend it or to allow the data center to come forward.”

Ludwig says the township is now working to update its zoning ordinances to address data centers. He says it might take several months before a proposal is ready.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

