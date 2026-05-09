City of Saline officials consider strengthening moratorium language

The City of Saline’s Planning Commission is considering strengthening language regarding how the city handles development project moratoriums.

Dean Girbach is a Saline City Council member serving on the Planning Commission. He says clarifying how moratoriums are declared and how long they last would give the city more time to respond to large development proposals, such as data centers. He says it would better protect the city from legal challenges while officials review projects and determine whether they fit the community’s needs.

“The major goal for us is to try to be proactive and to help plan for things such as this and be able to address it, or if the community doesn’t choose so, have the right stopgaps in line to say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’”

Girbach says clearer moratorium language could also help Saline respond to any potential state efforts that could override local development decisions.

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