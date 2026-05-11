Ann Arbor could create nation's first city-wide returnable containers program

Ann Arbor could become the first municipality in the U.S. to establish a city-wide returnable containers program.

Reusable take-out containers would be available at local restaurants and other institutions. Customers would drop them off in return bins. They’d be collected, washed and sanitized, and redistributed.

A pilot has seen a small but enthusiastic response.

Ann Arbor Sustainability Commissioner Olivia Smyth says an expanded program would do more than just reduce the amount of trash being generated.

“Reduction in CO2 that would be used single-use plastic containers. At scale, these can reduce costs for businesses and consumers and the municipality that is implementing a program like this.”

There are potentially some grants available for such a program. The goal would be to make the use of returnable containers the primary option, but not the only one.

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