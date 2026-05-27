Dr. Sarena Shivers steps down from WISD Board leaving position vacant

Washtenaw Intermediate School District will soon have a vacancy on its Board of Education.

Dr. Sarena Shivers is resigning July 31st from her trustee position on WISD’s board after serving halfway through her six-year term.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says Shivers is planning to focus on other personal and professional efforts. She says her time as Redford Union School District's superintendent helped steer WISD in a positive direction.

“Dr. Shivers is the kind of person who could step in with her years of experience and her insight and be able to bring really good advice to the table.”

WISD is accepting board applications from Washtenaw County residents from all school districts, excluding the Ann Arbor Public Schools area. Norman says candidates should prioritize equity and inclusion.

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