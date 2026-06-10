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Local nonprofit works to address summer increase in substance use experimentation among teens

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:57 AM EDT
FAN Washtenaw County Chapter.
FAN
FAN Washtenaw County Chapter.

The first use of alcohol and other substances often begins during the summer months. One local nonprofit is saving lives through education.

Face Addiction Now of Washtenaw County (FAN) serves individuals, families & communities affected by substance use disorder. It offers a variety of programs and resources to promote healing and recovery in the community.

FAN Vice President Sheryl Hatch says young people often feel invincible.

“When you’re young, there’s that sort of that fearlessness if you’re with a group to experiment. But are there underlying mental health issues that need to be looked at?”

The forum takes place at 6:30–8:00 PM tonight at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center in Ann Arbor and will focus on practical ways to start supportive conversations with teens.

Families, caregivers, educators, and community members are invited to learn about current substance use trends, and warning signs to watch for.

The forum takes place at 6:30–8:00 PM tonight at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center in Ann Arbor and will focus on practical ways to start supportive conversations with teens.

Families, caregivers, educators, and community members are invited to learn about current substance use trends, and warning signs to watch for.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Learning Resource CenterAnn ArborFace Addiction Now of Washtenaw CountySubstance AbuseAlcoholdrug abusepublic forumcommunity outreachyouth programsTeens
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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