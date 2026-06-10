Local nonprofit works to address summer increase in substance use experimentation among teens

The first use of alcohol and other substances often begins during the summer months. One local nonprofit is saving lives through education.

Face Addiction Now of Washtenaw County (FAN) serves individuals, families & communities affected by substance use disorder. It offers a variety of programs and resources to promote healing and recovery in the community.

FAN Vice President Sheryl Hatch says young people often feel invincible.

“When you’re young, there’s that sort of that fearlessness if you’re with a group to experiment. But are there underlying mental health issues that need to be looked at?”



The forum takes place at 6:30–8:00 PM tonight at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center in Ann Arbor and will focus on practical ways to start supportive conversations with teens.

Families, caregivers, educators, and community members are invited to learn about current substance use trends, and warning signs to watch for.

The forum takes place at 6:30–8:00 PM tonight at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center in Ann Arbor and will focus on practical ways to start supportive conversations with teens.

Families, caregivers, educators, and community members are invited to learn about current substance use trends, and warning signs to watch for.

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