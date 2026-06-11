Roundabout and infrastructure improvements planned for Pontiac Trail in Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor has announced its plans to reconfigure the intersection at Pontiac Trail and Dhu Varren Road.

The Pontiac Trail project includes a roundabout, upgrades to the water main system, and accessibility improvements at the Dhu Varren intersection.

Robert Kellar is the Communications Specialist for the City’s Public Services. He says doing all of the work at once may be inconvenient for some residents, but it's preferable to tearing up the same road multiple times.

“It is not economically justifiable to tear up a road to resurface it, to make it better, if you’re going to have to tear it up again in the short order. That doesn’t make a lot of economic sense.”

Kellar says the city would also like to add a second roundabout farther south at Longshore Drive and Moore Street. He says officials are seeking additional funding to make that phase of the project possible.

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