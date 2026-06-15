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Ann Arbor to purchase over 8,000 solar panels for SEU installation

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:42 AM EDT
Solar arrays as part of the University of Michigan's "Maize Rays" initiative.
Eric Bronson
/
Michigan Photography
Solar arrays as part of the University of Michigan's "Maize Rays" initiative.

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote tonight to spend nearly $1 million for the purchase and storage of solar panels for the Sustainable Energy Utility.

The city is set to buy over 6,800 Solar PV modules from New York-based Samba Energy. They’re to be installed at participating SEU locations in Ann Arbor beginning in 2028.

SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says it’s a major milestone for the utility.

“One of the things we’re doing by purchasing the panels now is that we are demonstrating that we’re beginning construction on these projects, and that will allow us to be eligible for the federal solar tax credits, which are otherwise expiring.”

Lenski says that will help secure $3 million in tax credits, which will be critical in keeping solar rates affordable. She says they are preparing to serve hundreds of residents in the coming years.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Sustainable Energy UtilityShoshannah LenskiSolar PowerSolarenergy sustainabilityclean energyrenewable energyutilitiesenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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