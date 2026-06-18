Charges dismissed against man accused of shooting cat with a BB gun

Criminal charges of animal abuse filed against an Ann Arbor resident accused of shooting a cat with a pellet gun have been dismissed. This after a witness refused to testify fearing retribution.

George White was charged with shooting a cat known as “Sugar” with approximately 35 BB pellets. Despite devastating injuries, the cat survived after receiving medical treatment. Another cat was found with similar wounds.

HSHV Communications Director Wendy Welch says the main witness fears White, who has prior convictions of domestic abuse.

“She’s just so scared, so she basically has a no-contact order, and she just got scared and didn’t want to be anywhere near him, courtroom, doesn’t matter…”

White allegedly shot at his cats in his home. Investigators found BBs on a cat tree and in the walls of the residence.

The case was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning if the witness comes forward again, the case can be reopened.

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