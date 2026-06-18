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Charges dismissed against man accused of shooting cat with a BB gun

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
An X-ray of a cat shot by a BB gun in Ann Arbor.
Humane Society of Huron Valley
An X-ray of a cat shot by a BB gun in Ann Arbor.

Criminal charges of animal abuse filed against an Ann Arbor resident accused of shooting a cat with a pellet gun have been dismissed. This after a witness refused to testify fearing retribution.

George White was charged with shooting a cat known as “Sugar” with approximately 35 BB pellets. Despite devastating injuries, the cat survived after receiving medical treatment. Another cat was found with similar wounds.

HSHV Communications Director Wendy Welch says the main witness fears White, who has prior convictions of domestic abuse.

“She’s just so scared, so she basically has a no-contact order, and she just got scared and didn’t want to be anywhere near him, courtroom, doesn’t matter…”

White allegedly shot at his cats in his home. Investigators found BBs on a cat tree and in the walls of the residence.

The case was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning if the witness comes forward again, the case can be reopened.

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WEMU News Ann ArborHumane Society of Huron ValleyWendy Welchcatsanimal abuseAnimal Crueltyanimalscriminal chargescriminal justice
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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