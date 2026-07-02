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Derrick Jackson named Washtenaw County Interim Administrator

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
Derrick Jackson being appointed Washtenaw County Interim Administrator.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Derrick Jackson being appointed Washtenaw County Interim Administrator.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has named Derrick Jackson as Interim County Administrator.

Jackson is no stranger to county government. He spent several years in the Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as Washtenaw County’s Racial Equity Officer. He’ll be replacing retiring County Administrator Gregory Dill who is leaving effective July 12th.

Jackson says he has always seen Dill as a mentor.

“Big shoes to fill, but I am honored to be able to step into this role and having learned a lot from Greg, working with him and working for him. I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill addresses the County Board of Commissioners one last time before stepping down.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill addresses the County Board of Commissioners one last time before stepping down.

Wednesday was Dill’s last Commission meeting before his departure. He says it’s been an honor to serve the residents of Washtenaw County. Dill say he’s very proud of what they have been able to accomplish over the years and even more proud of the people who work for the residents.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersDerrick JacksonGregory Dillretirement
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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