Derrick Jackson named Washtenaw County Interim Administrator

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has named Derrick Jackson as Interim County Administrator.

Jackson is no stranger to county government. He spent several years in the Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as Washtenaw County’s Racial Equity Officer. He’ll be replacing retiring County Administrator Gregory Dill who is leaving effective July 12th.

Jackson says he has always seen Dill as a mentor.

“Big shoes to fill, but I am honored to be able to step into this role and having learned a lot from Greg, working with him and working for him. I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill addresses the County Board of Commissioners one last time before stepping down.

Wednesday was Dill’s last Commission meeting before his departure. He says it’s been an honor to serve the residents of Washtenaw County. Dill say he’s very proud of what they have been able to accomplish over the years and even more proud of the people who work for the residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

