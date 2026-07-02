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Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy names new principal

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
Che' Carter
Huron High School
/
a2schools.org
Che' Carter

Huron High School Principal Ché Carter will head Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy this school year.

Carter will replace Nhu Do, who is retiring after more than ten years in the position.
The transition was announced in early June by Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium which offers progressive educational learning for students in grades 6-12.

Carter is a graduate of Huron High School and obtained a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. He says he is looking forward to connecting with the new staff and school community.

A meet-and-greet event is planned for the school community in August.

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WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Huron High SchoolChe' CarterWashtenaw International High SchoolK-12 Educationeducation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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