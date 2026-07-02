Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy names new principal

Huron High School Principal Ché Carter will head Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy this school year.

Carter will replace Nhu Do, who is retiring after more than ten years in the position.

The transition was announced in early June by Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium which offers progressive educational learning for students in grades 6-12.

Carter is a graduate of Huron High School and obtained a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. He says he is looking forward to connecting with the new staff and school community.

A meet-and-greet event is planned for the school community in August.

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