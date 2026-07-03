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Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves funding for Planned Parenthood of Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 3, 2026 at 8:56 AM EDT
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners at its July 1, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners at its July 1, 2026 meeting.

Washtenaw County is allocating $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Michigan to preserve healthcare services at risk due to federal funding reductions.

In May, Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Paula Thornton Greear told commissioners about the impact the federal cuts are having on their healthcare services.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says bodily autonomy and reproductive rights are under siege across the U.S. as we celebrate its 250th birthday.

“While we’re celebrating it, what I want to think about is how we’re also always constantly striving to that more perfect union. It’s what motivated me to get up and do this work every day to think about that.”

The Ann Arbor Power Family Health Center is one of the main beneficiaries. The center serves thousands of people every year with cancer screenings, birth control, prenatal and postpartum care and other health services.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersKatie ScottPlanned ParenthoodPaula Thornton Greearreproductive rightsWomen's Healthhealth carehealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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