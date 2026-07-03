Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves funding for Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Washtenaw County is allocating $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Michigan to preserve healthcare services at risk due to federal funding reductions.

In May, Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Paula Thornton Greear told commissioners about the impact the federal cuts are having on their healthcare services.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says bodily autonomy and reproductive rights are under siege across the U.S. as we celebrate its 250th birthday.

“While we’re celebrating it, what I want to think about is how we’re also always constantly striving to that more perfect union. It’s what motivated me to get up and do this work every day to think about that.”

The Ann Arbor Power Family Health Center is one of the main beneficiaries. The center serves thousands of people every year with cancer screenings, birth control, prenatal and postpartum care and other health services.

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